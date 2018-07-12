Trade deficit widens to $37.7 bn

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s trade deficit widened 15.9 percent to $37.7 billion during the last fiscal year of 2017/18 as imports continued to outweigh exports, official data showed on Wednesday.
Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed that trade deficit amounted to $32.5 billion during the preceding fiscal year of 2016/17. Exports increased 13.7 percent to $23.2 billion in the July-June period of 2017/18, while annual imports soared 15.1 percent to $60.9 billion.
Exports are showing recovery on financial incentives announced by the previous government to arrest constant decline in outbound shipments. Imports are expected to cool in the coming period as Chinese-pledged infrastructure projects are reaching advance stage.
In June, trade deficit expanded 46.1 percent year-on-year to $3.8 billion with exports down one percent to $1.9 billion and imports up 26.2 percent to $5.7 billion, PBS data showed. Trade deficit marginally increased 3.7 percent in June over May as exports fell 11.9 percent and imports dropped 2.1 percent month-on-month.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s trade deficit widened 15.9 percent to $37.7 billion during the last fiscal year of 2017/18 as imports continued to outweigh exports, official data showed on Wednesday.
Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed that trade deficit amounted to $32.5 billion during the preceding fiscal year of 2016/17. Exports increased 13.7 percent to $23.2 billion in the July-June period of 2017/18, while annual imports soared 15.1 percent to $60.9 billion.
Exports are showing recovery on financial incentives announced by the previous government to arrest constant decline in outbound shipments. Imports are expected to cool in the coming period as Chinese-pledged infrastructure projects are reaching advance stage.
In June, trade deficit expanded 46.1 percent year-on-year to $3.8 billion with exports down one percent to $1.9 billion and imports up 26.2 percent to $5.7 billion, PBS data showed. Trade deficit marginally increased 3.7 percent in June over May as exports fell 11.9 percent and imports dropped 2.1 percent month-on-month.
Comments