Thu July 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
July 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Amnesty beneficiaries declare Rs1.8tr assets, pay Rs97 bn in taxes

ISLAMABAD: Tax amnesty beneficiaries have declared around Rs1.8 trillion of concealed foreign and local assets by depositing Rs97 billion in taxes to the exchequer since April, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

x
Advertisement

“Public response to the schemes has been positive,” the ministry said in a statement. “So far, 55,225 declarations have been filed in which declared value of foreign assets is around Rs577 billion and that of domestic assets is around Rs1,192 billion.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar