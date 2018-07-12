Amnesty beneficiaries declare Rs1.8tr assets, pay Rs97 bn in taxes

ISLAMABAD: Tax amnesty beneficiaries have declared around Rs1.8 trillion of concealed foreign and local assets by depositing Rs97 billion in taxes to the exchequer since April, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

“Public response to the schemes has been positive,” the ministry said in a statement. “So far, 55,225 declarations have been filed in which declared value of foreign assets is around Rs577 billion and that of domestic assets is around Rs1,192 billion.”