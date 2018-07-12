O’Donovan loses appeal against 10-match ban for flying kick

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SYDNEY: Irish striker Roy O’Donovan on Wednesday lost his appeal against a 10-match ban for kicking a goalkeeper in the face during the grand final of Australia’s A-League.
The Newcastle Jets player was sent off and suspended for the flying kick which flattened Lawrence Thomas in the dying moments of Melbourne Victory’s 1-0 win on May 5.“The Independent Appeal Committee dismissed the appeal. The player must therefore serve the sanction determined by the FFA Independent Disciplinary and Ethics Committee, being 10-match suspension,” Football Federation Australia said.
The ban is the second-longest in A-League history. Only former Central Coast Mariners goalkeeper Danny Vukovic has received a longer punishment, after his nine-month suspension for striking a referee in 2008.It is not the first time O’Donovan has been hit with a multi-match ban.In his first season in the A-League in 2016, with the Central Coast Mariners, he was handed an eight-week suspension for a headbutt.
SYDNEY: Irish striker Roy O’Donovan on Wednesday lost his appeal against a 10-match ban for kicking a goalkeeper in the face during the grand final of Australia’s A-League.
The Newcastle Jets player was sent off and suspended for the flying kick which flattened Lawrence Thomas in the dying moments of Melbourne Victory’s 1-0 win on May 5.“The Independent Appeal Committee dismissed the appeal. The player must therefore serve the sanction determined by the FFA Independent Disciplinary and Ethics Committee, being 10-match suspension,” Football Federation Australia said.
The ban is the second-longest in A-League history. Only former Central Coast Mariners goalkeeper Danny Vukovic has received a longer punishment, after his nine-month suspension for striking a referee in 2008.It is not the first time O’Donovan has been hit with a multi-match ban.In his first season in the A-League in 2016, with the Central Coast Mariners, he was handed an eight-week suspension for a headbutt.
Comments