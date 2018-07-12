Thu July 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

July 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Quote of the day

We have to give a lot of credit to France for the way they defended — they were very deep, they gave us a lot of respect in that way and yet we couldn’t find a bit of margin in front of goal, a little bit of luck

x
Advertisement

Roberto Martinez (Belgium football team coach)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar