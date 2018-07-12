NCCPL launches mobile app for investors

KARACHI: National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) on Wednesday announced it has launched a new mobile application exclusively for the capital market investors to view details in user-friendly mode with graphical display.

“With the help of this application, users will be able to view their registration details, summarized and detailed trading information, CGT details and other activities related to National Custodial Service (NCS) at a glance,” the NCCPL said in a statement. “This will bring their information directly in their palms, providing them the ease of viewing the necessary information on mobile and tablet screens.”

The company said the successful introduction of android application would soon be followed by the launch of an application for IOS platform users. “This is yet another facilitation provided by NCCPL to its valued customers empowering them with the quickest mode of information by keeping the transparency intact,” the statement said.