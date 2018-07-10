SC orders Gun and Country Club handover to PSB

ISLAMABAD: Declaring the Gun and Country Club as illegal, Supreme Court (SC) on Monday ordered handing over possession of the venue to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) which originally owns the land.

“The Club has no legal status,” Chief Justice Saqib Nisar who headed the bench, said. The bench that also included Justice Ijazul Ihsan reached verdict on the petition filed against the construction of the Club and marriage hall on the premises that was solely meant for sports activities.

“The land on which the club was constructed belongs to Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and is meant for sports activities. Those who have bought club membership did that at their own risk,” the chief justice said. The chief justice said there was no legal backing and support for club construction. “The possession of the slub should be handed over to genuine owners (PSB).

Through November 18, 2002 notification the establishment of the club in the PSB vicinity was approved by the then General Pervez Musharraf. The Supreme Court on Monday also set aside that notification. The bench directed Survey of Pakistan to demarcate 145 acres of land on which the club is established and also ordered to look into possibilities of continuing club workers employment and referred the matter of returning membership fee to the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination.

Though originally the Gun Club was supposed to be a joint venture between PSB and Club administration, it later became a separate entity through yet another notification in Asif Ali Zardari’s era as the President of Pakistan.

Talking to The News, PSB spokesman and Deputy Director General Training Azam Dar said that once they receive official order of the Supreme Court verdict on Gun and County Club, the Board would move forward. “We have applied for official verdict on the findings. Once we receive that we would move ahead accordingly.”

Meanwhile, The News has learnt that PSB has deputed its guards on all important exits to ensure stopping pilferage of Club’s belonging.