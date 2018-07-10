Tue July 10, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
July 10, 2018

Police driver martyred

PESHAWAR: A driver of the capital city police was martyred in the firing between two rival groups in Hazarkhwani village on Monday.Officials said two rival groups exchanged fire at Hazarkhwani that resulted in the death of Amanullah, driver of the superintendent of police (SP) Cantt. Police started conducting raids to arrest the culprits from both sides.

