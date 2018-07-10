Police driver martyred

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A driver of the capital city police was martyred in the firing between two rival groups in Hazarkhwani village on Monday.Officials said two rival groups exchanged fire at Hazarkhwani that resulted in the death of Amanullah, driver of the superintendent of police (SP) Cantt. Police started conducting raids to arrest the culprits from both sides.
