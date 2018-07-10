Tue July 10, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
July 10, 2018

Civil servants to donate three days salary for dams

PESHAWAR: The officers belonging to the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) and Provincial Management Service (PMS) on Monday announced to donate three days salaries for Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams funds.

A press release issued by the coordinator for the PCS Association, Fahad Ikram Qazi, said keeping in view the water and energy crisis in the country, the PMS and PCS officers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would contribute their three days salary for the construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dam funds.

