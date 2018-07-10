Tue July 10, 2018
Bureau report
July 10, 2018

KP Food Authority seizes substandard milk

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducted a raid Monday at entry point of Dera Ismail Khan where seven milk supplying tankers were checked and four of them were booked for low fat level and excessive adulteration.

According to a press release, checking of milk tankers at entry points of Dera Ismail Khan was arranged by KP Food Authority. Seven tankers bringing milk from Punjab were checked for quality.

Four tankers milk was found adulterated and fat level was found very low. A fine of Rs0.5 million was imposed on the owners. During a crackdown on the tourist spot at Galyat, at least three hotels were sealed and 500 kilograms of substandard and expired items discarded.

