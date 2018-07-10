International Monitoring Board sees progress in polio programme

PESHAWAR: Fredrek Were, a member of the International Monitoring Board (IMB), has said the “Tribal Districts Polio Programme” has made unprecedented progress despite many odds which needs to be maintained till eradication is certified”.

He said the coordination with Afghanistan, vaccination of children and surveillance efforts are at its best but this tempo must be sustained.The official said this in a meeting held at Emergency Operations Center Tribal Districts.

Coordinator for the EOC Tribal Districts Mahmood Aslam Wazir updated Fredrek about the progress made so far and the milestone achieved in past couple of years. Earlier, Members of International Monitoring Board (IMB) Fredrek Were and Francis James Mahoney visited Khyber tribal district to monitor vaccination at the Civil Dispensary Sultankhel (Landikotal), vaccination at International Cross Border Point Torkhum and monitored a meeting of Pakistan and Afghanistan polio teams at Zero Point in Torkhum.