Tue July 10, 2018
MR
Monitoring Report
July 10, 2018

Indian court bars offering namaz at Taj Mahal mosque

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday refused Muslims to offer namaz at the mosque of Taj Mahal stating that the monument’s preservation is of utmost importance, Indian media reported.

According to the court, the historic Taj Mahal is one of the Seven Wonders of the World and must be preserved. It thus observed that there shouldn’t be any prayers performed at the monument.

The court’s judgment is only applicable to outsiders and not locals as for now. On January 24 this year, the district administration ordered that only locals having valid identities will be granted entry to the monument complex to perform prayers on Fridays. Later, a petitioner had moved the SC against the district magistrate order.

