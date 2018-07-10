Bilawal vows to complete BB’s mission

MULTAN: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said his party had an unbreakable relation with the masses for being the only party committed in poverty alleviation.

Bilawal urged the people vote for PPP, saying he was taking part in his first election to complete the mission of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Addressing a mammoth rally in Shujabad, he said the PPP had successfully run poverty alleviation programme in Sindh where 800,000 families were benefitted. He said the PPP had established a state-of-the-art hospital SIUT in Sindh and PPP would establish a chain of that across the country.

Bilawal said the PPP has always served to poor farmers, as the party founder, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, snatched big land holdings from the feudal and distributed among the poor. Bhutto had fulfilled all the promises made with the masses and he too would also honour his commitments, he added.

Bilawal said the prosperity of farmers meant prosperity of the country. “If the PPP is elected with a majority across the country, it would introduce Benazir Kissan Cards, providing interest-free loans to the farmers and introducing insurance of crops,” he promised.

He said poverty alleviation was the priority in the PPP manifesto and they would issue food passes under ‘Bhook Mukao [End Hunger] Programme’. Food centres would be established run by women at union council level in a bid to strengthen them at grass-root level, said Bilawal, who also announced interest-free loans for women. He addressed the crowd at different spots after he left Multan for Shujabad, where former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani is contesting election from NA-158, Multan-V.

He was scheduled to stay in Multan on Monday night but he and Gilani left the city for Lahore in connection with the PPP CEC meeting to be held Tuesday (today) afternoon. It is learnt that the meeting would discuss the situation after the placement of the names of PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and others on ECL.