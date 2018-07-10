Sweet 16 for Federer in Wimbledon

LONDON: Roger Federer needed just 16 minutes to win the opening set in a 6-0, 7-5, 6-4 defeat of France’s Adrian Mannarino to reach his 16th Wimbledon quarter-final on Monday.

Eight-time champion Federer will be playing in his 53rd Grand Slam last-eight

when he tackles either Gael Monfils of France or Kevin Anderson, the eighth-seeded South African.

Top seed Federer, 36, has now won 32 consecutive sets at Wimbledon, just two behind his record set from the third round in 2005 to his title triumph in 2006.Federer boasts a 4-0 career record against 2017 US Open runner-up Anderson and 9-4 over Monfils.

Monfils and Anderson have yet to get to the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, although the French shotmaker may just be the slight favourite as he has a 5-0 winning record over the big South African.

World number 130 Gulbis came through qualifying and shocked fourth seeded

German Alexander Zverev in the third round.Russian 14th seed Daria Kasatkina booked her first Wimbledon quarter-final appearance with a 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-2 victory over Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck.

Kasatkina made her Grand Slam last eight debut at the French Open in June and has followed that breakthrough performance with another impressive run at the All England Club.The 21-year-old rising star was too strong for world number 47 Van Uytvanck, who failed to emulate her shock second round win over last year’s Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza.

Kasatkina, who failed to get past the third round in her two other visits to the grass-court Grand Slam, will play former Wimbledon finalist Angelique Kerber for a place in the semi-finals.

Kerber stepped up her bid to return to the title match with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/5)

win against Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic in the fourth round.

Kerber was beaten by Serena Williams in the 2016 final at the All England Club.The 30-year-old German is seeded 11th and, after a week of shock defeat for her title rivals, that makes Kerber the highest ranked woman left in the draw.

Kerber, who won the Australian and US Open titles in 2016, is into her fourth Wimbledon quarter-final.In another match, Kiki Bertens knocked out the last top 10 seed in the women’s singles at Wimbledon as the Dutch world number 20 stunned Karolina Pliskova with a 6-3, 7-6 (7/1) victory in the fourth round.

Bertens followed her shock third round success against five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams by claiming the scalp of Czech seventh seed Pliskova.

The exit of former world number one Pliskova came after the women’s draw was blown wide open by surprise defeats earlier in the tournament for Maria Sharapova, Petra Kvitova, Caroline Wozniacki, Simona Halep and Sloane Stephens.

Germany’s Angelique Kerber, seeded 11th, is the top ranked player remaining.Bertens, a French Open semi-finalist in 2016, is into the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time.