Tue July 10, 2018
World

I
INP
July 10, 2018

Xi vows clean, beautiful world

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping vowed to ensure China’s great role in development of a clean and beautiful world, he said in a message to Eco Forum Global Annual Conference Guiyang 2018, which opened in the capital of southwestern China's Gui-zhou province.

China highly values ecological and environmental protection," the president said. "Guided by the conviction that clear waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, the country advocates harmonious co-existence between humans and nature, and sticks to the path of green and sustainable development."

Xi said he believed that the annual conference — this year themed "Embracing a new era of eco-civilization: green development with high priority to ecology" — would help all parties strengthen consensus and cooperation for the development of global ecological civilization.

"China is ready to work with the international community to realize the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and build a clean, beautiful world," Xi said in his letter.

