Tue July 10, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2018

Teachers warned against political activity

LAHORE: The DPI (Colleges) Punjab has directed the field formation across the province to take action against government employees including college teachers under their administrative control in case of their participation, involvement in political activity in any form, including demonstrations. The letter addressed to all Directors of Colleges, Deputy Directors Colleges and Principals of government colleges across Punjab refers to the rule 24 of the Punjab Government Servants (Conduct) Rules-1966 and its implication. Sources said the warning was issued in the wake of political developments taking place following a NAB court verdict against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

