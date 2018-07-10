Tue July 10, 2018
National

July 10, 2018

LHC orders auction of bank defaulter Shahzad Khakwani’s property

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday order auctioning 1,733 kanals of land of PTI leader Shahzad Khakwani who is a defaulter of Zarai Taraqiati Bank. The orders to auction the land on July 21 were passed by Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza on an application filed by the bank. The bank’s counsel said the accused got loan for Zasha Limited by showing the land located on Talamba Road, Chichawatni, as guarantee. The owners of Zasha Limited were declared defaulters after they failed to return the money within the deadline, he said and added that a degree to recover the amount of Rs 311,370,451 was issued in 2016.

