PPP moves ECP against PTI ad campaign on electronic media

ISLAMABAD: The PPP Monday registered a complaint to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for election campaign on electronic media and termed it “malicious campaign on electronic media” against the top leadership of the PPP. Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, in a letter to the ECP, stated that it was to bring in the notice of the ECP that private media channels give paid advertisement of different political parties and the one given by the PTI on different channels is violative of the code of conduct issued by the ECP, where in there is a malicious allegation against Asif Ali Zardari, President PPP Parliamentarians alleging by a citizen with the medical facilities have not been provided to poor people of Pakistan, Zardari and Sharif go abroad for medical treatment and now they would not be deceived. “This paid content advertisement is against the facts, it is false and malicious and violation of the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan,” he stated in a letter.