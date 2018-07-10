Tue July 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

July 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

 

200 traffic cops to get training

x
Advertisement

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: Two hundred traffic assistants left traffic Police Lines Monday for Sihala to get advance training. SP Imtiaz-ur-Rehman bid them farewell. He said the training will help them in maintaining smooth traffic flow in the city.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar