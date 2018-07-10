tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
200 traffic cops to get training
By Our correspondent
LAHORE: Two hundred traffic assistants left traffic Police Lines Monday for Sihala to get advance training. SP Imtiaz-ur-Rehman bid them farewell. He said the training will help them in maintaining smooth traffic flow in the city.
