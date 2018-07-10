11 PTI activists arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Iqbal Town police have arrested 11 PTI activists during search operation Monday night. PTI leaders Shafqat Mahmood and Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid reached the police station and demanded release of party activists. On refusal, the leaders and other activists gathered outside the police station and staged a sit-in. They also blocked road the road and said they will continue sit-in till the release of activists.
LAHORE: Iqbal Town police have arrested 11 PTI activists during search operation Monday night. PTI leaders Shafqat Mahmood and Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid reached the police station and demanded release of party activists. On refusal, the leaders and other activists gathered outside the police station and staged a sit-in. They also blocked road the road and said they will continue sit-in till the release of activists.
Comments