11 PTI activists arrested

LAHORE: Iqbal Town police have arrested 11 PTI activists during search operation Monday night. PTI leaders Shafqat Mahmood and Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid reached the police station and demanded release of party activists. On refusal, the leaders and other activists gathered outside the police station and staged a sit-in. They also blocked road the road and said they will continue sit-in till the release of activists.