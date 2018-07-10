Illegal shelter, rally: Police hunting for N-leaders

RAWALPINDI: The police on Monday registered a case against a number of PML-N local leaders for providing shelter to Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar and creating hurdles in his arrest by a NAB team after issuance of his arrest warrants by the Accountability Court-I, Islamabad in the Avenfield Apartments case.

The complaint was lodged by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi Region. The police conducted raids in different areas but none of the nominated accused could be arrested till the filing of news at 10:30pm.

The NAB Rawalpindi is monitoring the progress in the case and will bring all the situation into the notice of chairman. The matter will also be brought into the notice of the Accountability Court-I, if the need be, after approval by the chairman.

The complaint sought registration of an FIR against the local PML-N leaders for providing shelter to a convicted person, unlawful gathering of people in violation of Section 144 in Rawalpindi and delivery of hate speeches after issuance of arrest warrants for Captain (r) Safdar in Avenfield Case.

Those nominated in the complaint include Shakeel Awan, Malik Ibrar, Chaudhry Tanveer, Hanif Abbasi and others. According to the complaint, the NAB investigation teams conducted raids at all the residences of Captain Safdar at Abbottabad, Mansehra and Haripur to arrest him but due to continued raids he shifted from Abbottabad to Rawalpindi/Islamabad and was provided shelter by the party leaders in Rawalpindi.

After identifying his location, when the NAB team reached there to arrest him, he disappeared and started gathering his party leaders and workers just to create law and order situation in Rawalpindi.

The NAB Rawalpindi team was ready to arrest Captain Safdar and sought help of the local police but he did not surrender and delivered hate speeches unlawfully and gathered his party leaders and workers in order to avoid his arrest.

The NAB chairman took a serious notice of provision of shelter to a convict, creation of law and order and resisting his arrest and directed the NAB Rawalpindi DG to probe the matter in detail and identify the culprits who provided shelter to the convict.

The NAB chairman further directed him to probe as to why the local police did not arrest and stop people from joining a convicted person who delivered hate speeches and gathered his party leaders and workers in spite of imposition of Section 144 in Rawalpindi.

The NAB chairman further directed him to lodge a complaint for registration of an FIR against all those who were responsible for providing shelter to the convict and allowing him to lead an illegal rally and deliver hate speeches.