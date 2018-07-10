Tue July 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Farmers take out rally

HAFIZABAD: Activists of the Pakistan Kisan Board took out a rally against the increasing prices of petroleum products. The rally was led by Kisan Board SVP Ch Amanullah Chattha, which started from Alipur Road and culminated at Fawara Chowk. The participants of the rally chanted slogans against the increasing prices of oil. They said that due to high prices of oil, farmers were being forced to give up their profession.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar