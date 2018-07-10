Farmers take out rally

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HAFIZABAD: Activists of the Pakistan Kisan Board took out a rally against the increasing prices of petroleum products. The rally was led by Kisan Board SVP Ch Amanullah Chattha, which started from Alipur Road and culminated at Fawara Chowk. The participants of the rally chanted slogans against the increasing prices of oil. They said that due to high prices of oil, farmers were being forced to give up their profession.
HAFIZABAD: Activists of the Pakistan Kisan Board took out a rally against the increasing prices of petroleum products. The rally was led by Kisan Board SVP Ch Amanullah Chattha, which started from Alipur Road and culminated at Fawara Chowk. The participants of the rally chanted slogans against the increasing prices of oil. They said that due to high prices of oil, farmers were being forced to give up their profession.
Comments