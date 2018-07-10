Farmers take out rally

HAFIZABAD: Activists of the Pakistan Kisan Board took out a rally against the increasing prices of petroleum products. The rally was led by Kisan Board SVP Ch Amanullah Chattha, which started from Alipur Road and culminated at Fawara Chowk. The participants of the rally chanted slogans against the increasing prices of oil. They said that due to high prices of oil, farmers were being forced to give up their profession.