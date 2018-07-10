Tue July 10, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2018

Child drowns in canal

FAISALABAD: An eight-year-old child drowned in a village canal here on Monday. Abuzar of Chak 192/RB was taking bath in the canal when suddenly he went deep down in water and drowned. Later, a rescue team rushed to the spot and recovered the body of the child from the canal.

