Child drowns in canal

FAISALABAD: An eight-year-old child drowned in a village canal here on Monday. Abuzar of Chak 192/RB was taking bath in the canal when suddenly he went deep down in water and drowned. Later, a rescue team rushed to the spot and recovered the body of the child from the canal.
