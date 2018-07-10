Mobile phone franchise looted

OKARA: Three dacoits looted cash and cell phones from a mobile phone franchise situated on Church Road. The dacoits stormed into the mobile phone franchise and snatched cash and cell phones and fled. A-Division police have registered a case and started investigation. Meanwhile, three bandits snatched cash and cell phones from Ghulam Rasool at Haveli Lakha. The police are investigating.

3 HELD WITH drugs: Police on Monday arrested three drug pushers and recovered narcotics from them. The police arrested Zahid Hussain with 310 grams charas, Ghulam Rasool with 50 litres liquor and Muhammad Fazal with 30 litres liquor.