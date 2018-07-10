Tue July 10, 2018
National

I
INP
July 10, 2018

ISPR DG addresses important press conference today

RAWALPINDI: Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor will address an important press conference today (Tuesday). According to the details spokesman of Pakistan Army will hold a presser at 2 pm. Major General Asif Ghafoor will talk about the important issues of the national security.

