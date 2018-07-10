PTI rallyTwo booked for displaying weapons

OKARA: Satghara police on Monday booked two people on the charge of display of weapons during a PTI rally here. Two unknown accused displayed weapons during the election rally of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf candidates Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bokhari and Mehr Javed at Satghara. When the police tried to arrest them, they fled.

GAMBLERS HELD: Sadar police on Monday arrested seven gamblers and recovered stake money from them. On a tip-off, the police raided a gambling den at 5/4L village and arrested seven gamblers, including Muhammad Nasir, Amir Ali, Nazir Ahmad, Shahid, Shafqat Ali and Taimoor Javed.