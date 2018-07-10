ECP hears petition against election of PML-N central president today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will take up a petition today (Tuesday) filed against presidential election of PML-N Central President Mian Shahbaz Sharif through general council, says a press release on Monday. The hearing of the petition filed by PML-N federal and provincial General Secretary and Member Central Executive Body Malik Shuja Awan will be held today.

It should be remembered that the petitioner in this petition stated that the fake central president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was elected by preparing bogus lists of members of general council which is a big fraud with the political system of the country and as a result of this the corrupt politicians will get opportunity to come into power.

On previous hearing of this petition the ECP, by admitting this petition, had issued notices to Central President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Shahbaz Sharif, Chairman Raja Zafarul Haq, Deputy General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal and former president Nawaz Sharif to submit reply on July 10, 2018.