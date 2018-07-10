Tehreek Labbaik Islam unveils election manifesto

LAHORE: Tehreek Labbaik Islam (TLI), the political wing of the Jalali group of Tehreek Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah (TLYR), unveiled its election manifesto on Monday.

Main features of the manifesto include making Pakistan an Islamic welfare state, eradicating terrorism and corruption, and upholding the sanctity of Holy Prophet (SAW). Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Monday, the TLI chief Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali said his party was in the election arena for supremacy of Islam and sanctity of Holy Prophet (SAW), consolidating the country and ensuring welfare of masses. DrJalali said Pakistan was created for enforcing Islam and it is the only agenda which can protect and prosper the country. He said educational development, economic prosperity, ensuring justice and public health, bolstering national defence, giving women and minorities their rights, welfare of workers and peasants, independence of media and securing the interests of Muslim Ummah, supporting the freedom struggle of Kashmir, Palestine, rehabilitation and support of Rohingiya Muslims, release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, construction of Kalabagh Dam, elimination of obscenity, vulgarity and interest based economy were the main features of their manifesto.

He said allocation of party tickets were also made keeping in line the party manifesto. He lamented that certain political leaderships had been supporting Western agenda of blasphemy of Holy Prophet (SAW) at the cost of the unrest of entire Muslim world.