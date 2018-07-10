Capt Safdar sent to Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Monday shifted Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar to the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, after presented him before an Accountability Court in Islamabad.

Son-in-law of Nawaz Sharif Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar, along with his wife Maryam and father-in-law Nawaz Sharif, was given on Friday jail term in the Avenfield properties case. Nawaz and Maryam were sentenced to 11 and eight years in prison and slapped £8 million and £2 million fine, respectively. Strict security measures were in place outside the Federal Judicial Complex.

A NAB team reached the Federal Judicial Complex where it presented the convict before the Accountability Court. He was then sent to the Adiala Jail. While Captain (R Safdar was being presented before the court, the media was not allowed to enter the premises. The security personnel manhandled members of the press as they attempted to enter the court's premises.

It is to be mentioned here that NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has taken serious notice of provision of shelter to an accused person Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar and creation of law and order situation and ordered Rawalpindi NAB DG to probe the matter in detail and also identify the culprits who provided shelter to a convict unlawfully and created hurdles in his arrest.

The NAB chairman has further directed Rawalpindi NAB DG to probe how Rawalpindi police allegedly did not stop people to join a convicted person in spite of imposition of Section 144 in the city. The NAB stated that Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar was hiding after issuance of his arrest warrants after the judgement passed by the Accountability Court, Islamabad on Friday July 6, 2018 and convicted Capt Safdar for one year.