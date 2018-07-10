Pak team well-settled for WC: Afridi

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi believes that Pakistan is in a very well- settled position to add another World Cup trophy into its closet.

The signs are good for Pakistan to add a second ICC World T20 trophy to their cabinet, feels Afridi, who has retired from international cricket but is still up for a stint in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Afridi is returning to the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) to play for the Jamaica Tallawahs. He has played at the Hero CPL before, with the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots in 2015. This year he will join the likes of Andre Russell, Ross Taylor and Rovman Powell with the Jamaican Franchise. Looking back at that first appearance at the Hero CPL, Afridi says he thinks he underperformed in 2015. “I think my first experience was not that good, because I didn’t perform well. But still, I think it’s an honour for me to be part of CPL. I think that atmosphere is very good and whenever I was there with the Pakistan team, I enjoyed. I think the islands are very beautiful. St. Lucia where I played a few times for the Pakistan side, is one of my favourite places. So that’s why I love to play there. The atmosphere is very good, the people they want to see us there as well.” Afridi says that Twenty20 cricket is vital to spreading cricket around the world. He sees it as the future. “I think with T20 you can introduce cricket anywhere in the world, it’s a short format and I think the people who don’t have enough time to sit in front of the TV or come to the ground to see a whole day. I think this is a great entertainment to people who don’t know about cricket – you can show them, you can bring the people for two or three hours and they can learn a lot from this cricket.”