Yasin Memorial Cricket draws announced

LAHORE: The draws of 34th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament 2018 were annouced here on Monday.

In this T20 event 64 vlubs have been divided into eight groups. Only registered players of the club can participate in this event. Age limit of the player is 35 and two U-19 players will also be in playing side.

Draw:s Group A: City Gym vs Mughalpura XI, Mughalpura Gym vs Shauket Memorial Club, Muslim Gym vs Baghbanpura Eaglets, Shaheen Club vs Shumali Lahore Gym.

Group B: Cantt Gym vs Faran Sports, Prince Club vs MP Gym, Pindi Gym vs Servis Colts, Powerful & Tigers vs Iqbal Town Gym

Group C: New Iteefaq Club vs Dharampura Club, Young Lucky Stars Club vs Ghaziabad Gym, Servis Club vs Golden Stars Club, Javaid Memorial Club vs Jallo Gym

Group D: Township Greens vs Young Garhi Shaho Gym, Mehboob Park Gym vs Shahkamal Club, Tauseef Club vs Dar Club, Anwer Sports vs Baghbanpura Greeners

Group E: Albilal Club vs Bostan Gym, Ludhiana Gym vs Lucky Star Club, Khizra Club vs Garhi Shahu Gym, Khurram Gym vs Islampura Eaglets

Group F: Stags Club vs Muslimabad Gym, Apollo Club vs Samnabad Club, Wahdat Eaglets vs Gulberg Eaglets, Sabzazar Eaglets vs IK Sports Club

Group G: Model Town Greens vs Punjab Club, Apollo Sports Club vs Fayyaz Memorial Club, Brothers Club vs Ghalib Gym, Township Whites vs New National Gym,

Group H: Crescent Club vs Mian Iqbal Memorial Club, Chand Memorial CLub vs Gaddafi Club, Nadeem Memorial Club vs Shoabi Club, Yuslim Club vs Ghalib Sports.