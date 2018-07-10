Races: Power of Dream, Babay De Rani excel

LAHORE: Power of Dream and Babay De Rani were the stars of the day in the Lahore Race Club (LRC) races on Sunday. These two ponies won the fifth and sixth races which were the main attractions for the pundits and the followers of the game alike.

Results: First race: Winner Babu Prince, second Janab, third Dimple.Second race: Winner Baa Wafaa, second Crazy Cat Lady, third Mehmoor Princess.

Third race: Winner Queen Esmeralda, second Safdar Prince, third Chan Punjabi.Fourth race: Winner Neeli the Great, second Ok Dear, third Stone Queen.

Fifth race: Winner Power of Dream, second Punjabi, third Dil De Ruba.Sixth race: Winner Baba De Rani, second Banjo and third Spare Parts.