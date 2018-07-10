Weinstein pleads not guilty to fresh sex crimes

NEW YORK: Harvey Weinstein on Monday pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan court to alleged sex crimes against a third woman, a month after entering the same plea in connection with two others. The 66-year-old disgraced Hollywood mogul was escorted by elbow into the court room in handcuffs, his face pasty and pale, and dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and dark tie.

“Not guilty,” the former producer replied when asked how he pleaded to the new charges, which include two counts of predatory sexual assault for allegedly forcing a woman into oral sex on July 10, 2006. Weinstein risks spending a maximum of life in prison if convicted of predatory sexual assault charges at trial. His career imploded in October in a blaze of accusations of sexual misconduct and abuse from dozens of women that triggered a major reckoning about harassment in the workplace.