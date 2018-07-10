Tue July 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
July 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Saudi women allowed to become notaries

RIYADH: Women in Saudi Arabia have for the first time been allowed to become notaries, with 12 granted permission to start working in the profession, the justice ministry said Monday.The move comes amid a reform drive in the kingdom that saw the authorities lift a ban on women drivers in June.

x
Advertisement

As notaries the women can now issue and cancel powers of attorney, and certify documents to help establish companies or transfer property rights, the ministry said.The modernisation push is being spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as he seeks to improve Saudi Arabia’s image and wean the economy off its dependence on oil.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar