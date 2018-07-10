Fitness app revealed data on military, intelligence personnel

WASHINGTON: Mobile fitness app Polar has suspended its location tracking feature after security researchers found it had revealed sensitive data on military and intelligence personnel from 69 countries.

The revelation on the application from Finnish-based app Polar Flow comes months after another health app, Strava, was found to have showed potentially sensitive information about US and allied forces around the world.

Security researchers in the Netherlands said Sunday they were able to find data on some 6,000 individuals including military personnel from dozens of countries and employees of the FBI and National Security Agency.

The disclosure illustrates the potential security risks of using fitness apps which can track a person’s location, and which may be “scraped” for espionage.“With only a few clicks, a high-ranking officer of an airbase known to host nuclear weapons can be found jogging across the compound in the morning,” security researcher Foeke Postma said in a blog post Sunday after an investigation with the Dutch news organization De Correspondent.

“We can find Western military personnel in Afghanistan through the Polar site. Cross-checking one name and profile picture with social media confirmed one soldier or officer’s identity.”The investigation found detailed personal information, including home addresses, of military personnel, persons serving on submarines, Americans in the Green Zone in Baghdad and Russian soldiers in Crimea, the researchers said. Polar said in a statement it was suspending the app’s feature that allowed users to share data, while noting that any data made public was the result of users who opted in to location tracking. “It is important to understand that Polar has not leaked any data, and there has been no breach of private data,” the statement said.