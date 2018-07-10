Britain’s Prince Louis to be christened without Queen

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Louis of Cambridge, the baby son of Prince William and his wife Kate, is to be christened on Monday but Queen Elizabeth II will not be in attendance, Kensington Palace said.

Queen Elizabeth, 92, and her 97-year-old husband Prince Philip attended the christenings of Louis’ older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.But the decision for them not to attend Louis’ baptism at St. James’s Palace in London was understood to have been mutually agreed by the monarch and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge some time ago and was not health-related.

They will return to London from the monarch’s private Sandringham estate in eastern England on Monday.Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the spiritual leader of the world’s Anglicans, will lead the service in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace.

Welby, who will baptise the baby by pouring holy water from the River Jordan over his head, said the event would be “very nerve-wracking” but “a great privilege”.Louis is fifth in the line of succession to the British throne after his grandfather Prince Charles, his father William and his older siblings George and Charlotte.He is also one of Queen Elizabeth’s seven great-grandchildren.