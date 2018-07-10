Tue July 10, 2018
World

AFP
July 10, 2018

Women outdo men at India’s flag maker

TULASIGERI, India: When top Indian officials salute the national flag anywhere in the world, women in a village at the other end of the country from New Delhi swell with pride. This is because Tulasigeri is home to India´s only official flag-making company — and because the local men have proved themselves not up to the job. “The men were not as patient as the women and got the measurements wrong,” groans Annapurna Koti, a supervisor at the Karnataka Cotton Village Enterprise. “They had to unstitch the cloth and re-do the time consuming process,” she told AFP. “They left after the fourth day and never returned.” Around 400 people work for the state-owned company in the southern state of Karnataka, 2,000 kilometres from the capital, most of them women.

