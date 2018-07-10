Women outdo men at India’s flag maker

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TULASIGERI, India: When top Indian officials salute the national flag anywhere in the world, women in a village at the other end of the country from New Delhi swell with pride. This is because Tulasigeri is home to India´s only official flag-making company — and because the local men have proved themselves not up to the job. “The men were not as patient as the women and got the measurements wrong,” groans Annapurna Koti, a supervisor at the Karnataka Cotton Village Enterprise. “They had to unstitch the cloth and re-do the time consuming process,” she told AFP. “They left after the fourth day and never returned.” Around 400 people work for the state-owned company in the southern state of Karnataka, 2,000 kilometres from the capital, most of them women.
TULASIGERI, India: When top Indian officials salute the national flag anywhere in the world, women in a village at the other end of the country from New Delhi swell with pride. This is because Tulasigeri is home to India´s only official flag-making company — and because the local men have proved themselves not up to the job. “The men were not as patient as the women and got the measurements wrong,” groans Annapurna Koti, a supervisor at the Karnataka Cotton Village Enterprise. “They had to unstitch the cloth and re-do the time consuming process,” she told AFP. “They left after the fourth day and never returned.” Around 400 people work for the state-owned company in the southern state of Karnataka, 2,000 kilometres from the capital, most of them women.
Comments