Turkey train disaster toll 24, hundreds hurt

ISTANBUL: Twenty-four people were killed and hundreds injured when a train packed with weekend passengers derailed in northwest Turkey due to ground erosion after heavy rains, officials said Monday. The train, which was carrying 362 passengers, was travelling from the Edirne region on the Greek and Bulgarian borders to Istanbul’s Halkali station on Sunday when six carriages derailed in the Tekirdag region. Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag said 24 people died, in a sharp rise from the previous toll of 10. The state-run Anadolu news agency quoted Akdag as saying search operations through the derailed train carriages had been completed Monday morning.