South Africa releases Zuma’s son on bail in corruption case

JOHANNESBURG: Duduzane Zuma, son of former South African president Jacob Zuma, was released on bail on Monday after appearing in court in leg irons on corruption charges, the most high profile figure to be prosecuted so far in investigations into graft under his father. Johannesburg´s Specialised Commercial Crime Court ordered Duduzane Zuma, who returned to South Africa last week to attend his brother´s funeral, to pay 100,000 rand ($7,440) bail. His case was postponed until Jan. 24, 2019.His court appearance marks a dramatic turnaround from Jacob Zuma´s nine years in power, when corruption allegations involving top officials were rarely investigated. Zuma´s successor, President Cyril Ramaphosa, has staked his reputation on rooting out corruption since becoming head of state in February. Duduzane faces charges of corruption and conspiracy to commit corruption which his lawyers say he will contest.