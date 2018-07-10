Tue July 10, 2018
World

AFP
July 10, 2018

Trump’s former chauffeur sues for unpaid wages

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump’s ex personal chauffeur on Monday sued the Trump Organization for years of unpaid overtime, claiming he was exploited and denied a meaningful raise in more than a decade.

Noel Cintron, who served as driver for Trump, his family and businesses for more than 25 years, was replaced by the Secret Service when his boss won the Republican nomination for president in 2016. He then joined the security staff.

The New York lawsuit, dated Monday, is seeking to recover more than 3,000 hours in overtime, penalties, damages and lawyers’ fees for the “harm” Cintron suffered while on the Trump company payroll.

“In an utterly callous display of unwarranted privilege and entitlement and without even a minimal sense of noblesse oblige President Donald Trump has, through the defendant entities, exploited and denied significant wages to his own longstanding personal driver,” the 14-page lawsuit states.

While Trump is “purportedly a billionaire, he has not given his personal driver a meaningful raise in over 12 years!” it alleged.

