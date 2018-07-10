Romania’s president removes chief anti-corruption prosecutor

BUCHAREST: Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis sacked chief anti-corruption prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi on Monday to honour a constitutional court ruling which Kovesi said may leave prosecutors exposed to political interference.

Kovesi has led the DNA anti-corruption agency since 2013 and, under her management, conviction rates have risen sharply in one of European Union´s most corrupt states, winning plaudits from Brussels who has its judiciary under special monitoring. “Constitutional court rulings must be obeyed in a state that respects rule of law.

The president issued the decree to remove the chief prosecutor from post,” presidency spokeswoman Madalina Dobrovolschi told reporters. In reaction, Kovesi said: “Today´s episode is not a defeat - corruption can be defeated. Do not abandon (the fight). After 5 years, one month and 24 days in office I can tell you that nothing can be put in balance with the need to further fight corruption. “She blamed ruling politicians for attempting to block the functioning of the judiciary by softening criminal-related bills in parliament, in a bid to seek protection against prosecution for “past, present and future,” deeds.