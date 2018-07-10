Karandaaz to grant Rs64m to women entrepreneurs

PESHAWAR: Karandaaz Pakistan, the country’s leading promoter of financial aid, has signed financing agreements with 15 successful female entrepreneurs who took part in the Women Entrepreneurship Challenge- 2017.

The organisation would provide a grant and investment of Rs64 million to expand their businesses.The Challenge, funded by UK’s Department for International Development (DFID), facilitates growth of women-led businesses by providing them technical support and an opportunity to raise investments from Karandaaz. More than 650 women-led businesses applied for the 2017 Challenge, of which 36 received business development training through Karandaaz’s partners. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Karandaaz, Ali Sarfraz, said that the “Karandaaz partners with women entrepreneurs so that they can realize the true potential of their ideas. We are happy to share that the Women Entrepreneurship Challenge 2018 is currently accepting applications from more women-led businesses. This time we have planned to provide the selected businesses customised support. They may also be eligible to receive financing from Karandaaz at the end.”