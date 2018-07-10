Distribution of cheques among IDPs restarts

KALAYA: The Orakzai tribal district administration and army on Monday restarted distribution of cheques among internally displaced persons for the reconstruction of their houses.The cheques were distributed at a ceremony held in Hangu. Local notables, Wing Commander 233 Orakzai Scouts Colonel Umar Saqaf and others attended it.Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan said Rs955 million had been distributed among the people before 30 June under the second phase of the scheme and more would be handed.