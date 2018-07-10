Tue July 10, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2018

‘Election Mela’ on 17th

Islamabad: A one-day 'Election Mela' will be held here at the National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) ahead of the July 25 general polls to celebrate democracy. The unique event will be organised on July 17 by the Potohar Organisation for Development Advocacy in collaboration with the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Asia Foundation. The organisers said the event was meant to educate participants about importance of elections and the people's participation in them.

