More monsoon rains from today

Islamabad: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast the start of a fresh round of monsoon rains in the country, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi, today (Tuesday).

According to the weathermen, the wet spell will last three to four days. The monsoon season had begun in the country on last Monday, causing heavy, destructive rains in central Punjab, especially Lahore. However, normal rainfall was reported in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other areas of Potohar region.

The PMD officials said after a break of four days, rains coupled with thunders and strong winds were expected in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir today (Tuesday) for the next four days.

They said weak monsoon currents were penetrating Azad Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas. The weathermen said the weather was likely to be predominantly humid in the month. Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority has asked civic organisations to be prepared for flooding in cities, including Rawalpindi, Lahore and Peshawar.

It called for the early clearance of sewers and drains and alerting people living close to nullahs and rivers to the possibility of flooding to prevent loss of life and property.