Call to examine infrastructure before Metro train operation starts

LAHORE: Pakistan Civil Society Forum members on Monday expressed concern over the situation following which the sinkhole had appeared at GPO Chowk and above the newly-constructed Orange Line cut and cover tunnel/central station.

This raises questions about the quality of the Orange Line infrastructure constructed by the Punjab government and is alarming in the context of the overall safety, they said. No sinkholes had appeared on The Mall before ever or anywhere outside the area occupied by underground Orange Line Metro Train infrastructure, they said and feared mass casualties after collapse of any part of the infrastructure when the Orange Train would be operational.

They said that around 250,000 commuters will travel by Orange Train per day. Each day hundreds of thousands more will travel on the roads directly under the elevated viaduct and above the cut and cover tunnels. Water ingress has a huge potential for undermining the foundations of the thousands of buildings abutting the track as is evident in the footage captured by journalists.

Any collapse of buildings abutting the track due to deficiencies in the construction of this mega project also has an enormous potential for mass casualties.

It is unclear whether the cause of this collapse of infrastructure is linked to an insufficiency of expertise available to the contractors, subcontractors and consultants or whether this is a direct result of corrupt practices in the context of the Orange Line construction. Women’s Action Forum and Pakistan Civil Society Forum fear the consequences of ignoring these clear indicators of what is to come.

They demanded the Caretaker Cabinet halt any further work on the Orange Line Train Project and appoint an independent technical body to undertake a thorough examination of the Orange Line infrastructure in its entirety to ensure that safety and construction standards meet international requirements.

This must be undertaken prior to the start of train operations and before Lahore becomes the site of unprecedented mass casualties.