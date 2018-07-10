Progress linked to book reading

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Caretaker Minister for Human Rights, Minorities, Social Welfare, Bait-ul-Maal and Population Welfare Ch Faisal Mushtaq has said books are best friends of human beings. The nations who develop friendship with books make progress. The minister was speaking on the occasion of his visit to National Book Museum on Monday. He examined the library and book shop of the museum.
Caretaker Minister for Human Rights, Minorities, Social Welfare, Bait-ul-Maal and Population Welfare Ch Faisal Mushtaq has said books are best friends of human beings. The nations who develop friendship with books make progress. The minister was speaking on the occasion of his visit to National Book Museum on Monday. He examined the library and book shop of the museum.
Comments