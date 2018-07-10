Tue July 10, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2018

Progress linked to book reading

Caretaker Minister for Human Rights, Minorities, Social Welfare, Bait-ul-Maal and Population Welfare Ch Faisal Mushtaq has said books are best friends of human beings. The nations who develop friendship with books make progress. The minister was speaking on the occasion of his visit to National Book Museum on Monday. He examined the library and book shop of the museum.

