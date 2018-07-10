‘MMA provides best leadership’

MMA and JI leader Liaquat Baloch has said MMA has provided best able leadership as alternative to the failed political leadership in the country to solve the dearth of quality leadership in the country.

Addressing corner meetings in NA-130 on Monday, Baloch said the corrupt and inept rulers had badly failed in solving people’s problems and could only multiply the masses problems so far. He said the politics of corruption, non-seriousness and nepotism had been giving more pain, humiliation and deprivations and sorrow to the masses over the past many decades.

Meanwhile, JI spokesman and candidate of PP-135 and 161, Amirul Azeem, said MMA leadership and candidates had a clean record of services to humanity and people, while the opponents had a history of corruption.