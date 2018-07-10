tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Mian Akhlaq Ahmed Guddu, a political figure from northern Lahore, Monday announced joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Akhlaq Guddu, who is also husband of former Town Nazim Shalamar Town Shafqatun Nisa, remained associated with PPP and later PML-Q for years. He announced joining the PTI after calling on Abdul Aleem Khan. —Correspondent
