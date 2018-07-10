Tue July 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI

Mian Akhlaq Ahmed Guddu, a political figure from northern Lahore, Monday announced joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Akhlaq Guddu, who is also husband of former Town Nazim Shalamar Town Shafqatun Nisa, remained associated with PPP and later PML-Q for years. He announced joining the PTI after calling on Abdul Aleem Khan. —Correspondent

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar