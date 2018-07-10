CM for research in higher education sector

LAHORE: Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairperson Dr Nizamuddin called on Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari here Monday.

During the meeting, various matters, including promotion of research and development in higher education sector, came under discussion. Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said education was a key to success and a symbol of bright future of the country. Therefore, immediate steps should be taken for the promotion of higher education, he added. He said special attention should be paid to the quality education for durable promotion of higher education sector because educational targets could only be achieved in this way. He said research and development should be especially focused on in universities and added this goal could be achieved by arranging direct liaison among industry, livestock, agriculture and other sectors. Work is needed to be done with commitment and passion for promoting research and development in universities, he added. The chief minister said a comprehensive policy was required to modernise the education sector for effectively dealing with today’s challenges.

Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairperson Dr Nizamuddin apprised the chief minister of performance and future strategy of the Commission. Minister: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Jawad Sajid Khan has assured that all steps would be taken to resolve the issues related to the Lady Health Workers (LHWs) and hurdles would be removed for smooth payment of arrears of LHWs.

He stated this while talking to a delegation of Lady Health Workers Association, who called on him on Monday, according to a handout issued here. Ms Rukhsana Anwar was heading the delegation.

The LHWs apprised the minister of their issues related to the service structure, payment of arrears and other difficulties faced by them in the field. The delegation informed the minister that their arrears are being paid in installments even then they are facing difficulties to get their dues and in some districts officials of the department are not cooperating with them in this regard.

PHC: The Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed more than 4,500 quackery outlets out of the visited over 14,000 treatment centres. According to a press release issued here Monday, out of the visited centres, 3,903 quacks had quit illegal business for other ventures. Moreover, the district administrations across the province had also inspected 2,881 premises, and as per the Punjab Healthcare Commission Act 2010, had sealed 1,375 outlets. Cumulatively, both the PHC and district authorities had visited more than 17,000 treatment centres, and sealed over 5,900 quackery outlets.