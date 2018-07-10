Man tortures younger brother to death

LAHORE: A man tortured his younger brother to death over a domestic dispute in Baghbanpura police limits on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Ali Raza. Police have removed the body to morgue and arrested the accused identified as Imran.

FOUND DEAD: A 40-year-old man was found dead in the Data Darbar police limits on Monday.A passerby informed police that a man was lying dead in the bazaar on the back side of the shrine. Police reached the scene and collected evidences. Police officials said the victim apparently belonged to a well-off family. However, no marks of torture were found on his body. The autopsy will help ascertaining cause of death which initially seems due to swindling. Police have removed the body to morgue. A 35-year-old man was recovered dead from Lorri Adda police limits. Police said the victim was a drug addict and died due to excessive use of drugs.

A 50-year-old man was found dead in the Harbanspura police limits on Monday. Police have handed over body to the victim’s family. The victim was identified as Riaz, a resident of North Cantt. Police said the victim had gone to Harbanspura for some domestic job where he fell unconscious. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cop injured: An official of Railway police was injured over the scuffle of children in the Naulakha police limits on Monday.

The victim has been shifted to hospital. Police said the children started fighting while playing in the street in Railway Colony. The elders also jumped in the fight over which two persons identified as Kashif and Zeeshan resorted to firing. As a result, a cop Qamar Shah got injured. A case has been registered against accused persons following their arrest.

certificates: DIG Operations Shahzad Akbar has awarded cash prize and commendation certificates to four cops of Dolphin Squad who managed to arrest an accused involved in heinous crimes. The prize was awarded to Atif, Nadeem, Bilal and Ali Raza.

NOTICES: SP Investigation Iqbal Town Bilal Zafar on Monday issued show cause notices to 16 investigation officers over faulty investigations.He also directed officers to send CDR of cell phones on time besides taking benefit from the Safe City Authority. He said he would hold review meeting again after one week.

ACCIDENTS: A total 873 road traffic accidents were reported in Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours; in which six lives were lost and 625 serious injured were shifted to hospitals.